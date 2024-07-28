Bokf Na Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,051 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,266 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 21,393,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,223,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

