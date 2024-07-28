Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,737,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

