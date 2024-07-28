Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.97. The stock had a trading volume of 403,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

