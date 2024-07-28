Bokf Na Purchases 12,692 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bokf Na increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $24.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,314. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

