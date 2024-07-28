Bokf Na Purchases 256,781 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1,680.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,781 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $307,787,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 7,274,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,491. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

