Bokf Na Raises Stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 261,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 111,012 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 5.37 per share, with a total value of 80,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,386 shares in the company, valued at 431,672.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 5.37 per share, with a total value of 80,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 431,672.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.44 per share, for a total transaction of 53,486.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 258,025 shares in the company, valued at 1,403,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,016 shares of company stock valued at $480,132.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 161,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.08. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 4.67 and a 12-month high of 11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.