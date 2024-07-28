Bokf Na Sells 12,802 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

