BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,955,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 731.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.81 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

