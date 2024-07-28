Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $290.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.72 and a 200 day moving average of $305.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

