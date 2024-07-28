Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 16.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 459.1% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

