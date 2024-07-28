Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of BNAI opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Brand Engagement Network has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brand Engagement Network
Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.
