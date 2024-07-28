Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,495. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.