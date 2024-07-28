Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $105.33

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

