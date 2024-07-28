Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target at $2.51

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.51.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 346.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 787,242 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

