Brokers Issue Forecasts for W&T Offshore, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for W&T Offshore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 1.7 %

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

