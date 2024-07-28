Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CU. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.67.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$31.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.72. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$28.13 and a one year high of C$34.42. The firm has a market cap of C$6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.58%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

