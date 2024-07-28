Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,284 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

