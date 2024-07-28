Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $79.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

