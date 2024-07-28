Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 3,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,340. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 273,630 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

