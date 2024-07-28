C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Shares Up ∞

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up ∞ during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,854 shares.

C.P. Pokphand Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

C.P. Pokphand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.