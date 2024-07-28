Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

