Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,483,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Calix by 175.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,128,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

