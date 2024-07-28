Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 306,400 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 864,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $51,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 450,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DocuSign by 956.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 448,253 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

