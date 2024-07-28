Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 87,621 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,621 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $46,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $181.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

