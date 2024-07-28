Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 336.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,011 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $48,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Stock Up 23.0 %

NYSE MMM opened at $127.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.