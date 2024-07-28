Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 30,792 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $40,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $234.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $263.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

