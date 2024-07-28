Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,936 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $42,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,885 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $148.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,031. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

