Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 296.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $61,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

