Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $44.02 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,081 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $44,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.4 %

MKC stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

