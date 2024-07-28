Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $71.95 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $71,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,391,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after purchasing an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $101.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

