Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,130 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.40% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $74,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

