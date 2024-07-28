Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $66,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

