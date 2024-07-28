Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 171.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.64. 1,003,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,302. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.01. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

