Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,986,963 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,278,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986,963 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 2.86% of N-able worth $68,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NABL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in N-able by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,413,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after buying an additional 80,385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in N-able by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Transactions at N-able

In other news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

N-able Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NABL opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

