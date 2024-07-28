Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,689,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443,118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.85% of MINISO Group worth $55,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 884.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of MNSO opened at $16.68 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.