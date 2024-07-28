Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. YCG LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.