Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.89.

COF opened at $149.36 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after buying an additional 411,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

