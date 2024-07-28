Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301,537 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.32% of Marqeta worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.37 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MQ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

