Capital Research Global Investors Invests $32.62 Million in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,144,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.36% of Banc of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Banc of California by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Banc of California Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

