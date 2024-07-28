Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,537,532 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,537,532 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Grifols were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000.

Grifols Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

