Capital World Investors Acquires 91,266 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.82% of SPX Technologies worth $46,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.39. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $164.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.