Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,377 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.88% of MakeMyTrip worth $66,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.78.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

