Capital World Investors Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $59,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LYV opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
