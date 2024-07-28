Capital World Investors Invests $44.51 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,514,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.39% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,666,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $33,141,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $4,629,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

ALAB stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.96. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $45.41 and a one year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

