Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in TELUS were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $15.88 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.32%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

