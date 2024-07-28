Capital World Investors Sells 2,120,539 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120,539 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $93,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.