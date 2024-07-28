Capital World Investors Sells 486,269 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,269 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $25,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATGE opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

