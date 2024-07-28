Capital World Investors Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,990,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,527,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.51% of V.F. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

V.F. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.