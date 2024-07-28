Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $161.68

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.68 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 193.40 ($2.50). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.49), with a volume of 47,606 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.10) to GBX 260 ($3.36) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.82 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

