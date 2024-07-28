CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.38% of CarMax worth $51,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,542 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,500. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

